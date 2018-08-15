13 August 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan's Flood Victims in Dire Need of Humanitarian Aid

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sudan — More than 4,000 people affected by floods in the disaster-stricken town of En Nahud in West Kordofan are still in dire need of humanitarian intervention.

A statement by the major opposition National Umma Party (NUP) appeals to all humanitarian organisations and friendly countries to urgently provide all forms of aid to those affected.

The party said that "the disaster was caused by the policies of the regime in the absence of proper standards of planning, disposition of the land, and the irrational interventions that led to the closure of outlets and drainage of water. This in addition to the distribution of more than 300 shops to the National Congress Party affiliates as part of the policy of empowerment."

'Premeditated crime'

The statement says: "The demolition of the shops is but a recognition of the error that has produced the disaster". It stressed that what happened "requires political and criminal accountability as a premeditated crime".

Torrential rains accompanied by hurricanes have led to the fall of a number of trees and the roofs of the houses of villages and large areas of the northern state, including Rajeila and Gureir of Merwe locality, El Ghaba and El Baja of El Daba locality and Dongola in Sudan's Northern State.

Lt. Col. Abdelrahman Mohamed Hassan, the director of civil defence department reported that the rains have not caused any loss of life.

Sennar

Flash floods caused hundreds of houses to collapse in Sennar state after more than five hours of continuous rain on Saturday.

A senior native administration official told Radio Dabanga that on Saturday the floods caused great destruction of houses that are still being counted to identify the damage.

He pointed out that the residents of those affected are now in the open without any shelter.

He appealed to the voluntary organisations to provide urgent assistance to those affected.

Sudan

Kassala Governor, Dutch Ambassador Discuss Migration Issues

The acting governor of Kassala state and the ambassador of the Netherlands to Sudan have met in Kassala to discuss… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.