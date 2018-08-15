Gambia: Italy Car Crash Involves Gambian

Four African migrant labourers in the southern Italy, on Saturday August 4th 2018, were involved in a car crash resulting that led to their demise. Gambian born Alhagi Sait of Jimbala Kerr Chendou in the Lower Saloum District of Central River Region North, was among the four victims of the crash. According the information that reached this medium, the four were returning from their day's work at a tomato farm, when the vehicle they boarded, had a knock on collision with a truck, causing the instant loss of their lives. Reports indicate that the corpse of Alhagie Sait and other African nationals involved in the accident, are currently kept in a local hospital morgue in the Southern Italy, awaiting the decision of a Court, for their eventual hand over to family members.

The father of the decease who spoke to Foroyaa, said he was shocked to be informed of the sudden demise of his son, but accepted the will of God in good faith; that the family is appealing to Government and the International Organisation for Migrants, IOM), to intervene and facilitate the repatriation of the corpse of their son, back to the Gambia.

Meanwhile, African migrants in the region have shown solidarity to the departed souls of their colleagues chanting the slogan:"We are not slaves. We want to be treated with respect."

Alhagie's Gambian relative in Italy told this medium that they have informed the Gambian Embassy in Italy, but did not see any effort from him, in helping them get the remains of their son.