Gambia: LSU Suspends LB Tyler Taylor After He Allegedly Acted As Getaway Driver in Pawn Shop Robbery

Source Yahoo Sports-LSU has suspended sophomore linebacker Tyler Taylor after learning he was allegedly the getaway driver during a January pawn shop robbery in Georgia, The Advocate reports.

The Advocate obtained reports from the Cummings Police Department that four people broke into a pawn shop early on Jan. 8 and stole firearms before fleeing in a vehicle allegedly driven by Taylor. Eight shotguns, three rifles and a semi-automatic rifle were stolen, according to police records.

Police arrested Taylor in May for alleged role in January robbery

Police arrested Taylor on May 27 on an arrest warrant for conspiracy to commit a crime, party to a crime and theft by receiving stolen property, all felonies. He was booked and released from jail after posting a $33,550 bond, The Advocate reports.

One of the men arrested for the robbery told police that Taylor was involved, and Taylor's phone "pinged at the pawn shop on the morning of the burglary," the report states.

Taylor started last year as a freshman

Taylor played in all 13 LSU games last year as a freshman, starting five. He recorded 32 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks. Taylor took part in spring practice and has participated in training camp, The Advocate reports.

The school confirmed to The Advocate that Taylor has been suspended. The Forsyth County Clerk's Office told The Advocate that a court date has not yet been set.