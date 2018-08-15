Gambia: Hon. Halifa Sallah Engages in His Constituency

Hon. Halifa Sallah National Assembly Member for Serekunda on Thursday 9 August, 2018 continued to distribute dust bins, wheelbarrows, shovels, rakes and brooms for the Serekunda Constituency. This he said is geared towards the proper management of waste in the Serrekunda-Brikama garage and the main entrance to Brikama-Serekunda garage junction.

This is a continuation of Hon. Sallah's last month initiative on the distribution of waste management items to his community.

However during the distribution Hon. Sallah hired a group of youths to clear waste indiscriminately dumped in one of the streets few metres away from the taxi park. He furthermore tasked the same group to fill in the potholes around the entrance of the car park with three fully loaded trucks of broken bricks, tiles and sawdust.

All these tasks were accomplished and Hon. Sallah promised to continue to embark on similar activities today Friday 10 August, 2018.

Donated dustbins

It could be recalled that on a rainy day on 19th July, 2018 when he toured the Serekunda Constituency to see the condition of the market, drainage and road, Hon. Halifa Sallah has purchase dust bins for the community and urged for proper management of the waste and the road by the municipality and the NRA. The council and NRA have all started repairing the dilapidated road around the Serekunda Garage and the drainage in the market.