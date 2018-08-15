10 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia Sensation Barrow Powers Atalanta to Europa Play-Offs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Musa Barrow gave Israeli club Hapoel Haifa taste of his bullets, scoring the final goal in a game his Italian outfit Atalanta ran riot in the Europa League third round qualifiers.

The 19-year-old got involved in the second phase of the duel netting the fourth goal four minutes left of the clock as the tie wrapped up 4-1.

Atlanta are now through the final play-offs where a win guarantees them a place in the Europa League group stage, second best to the Uefa Champions League.

Yesterday's goal was Musa's fourth in two Europa League qualifier encounters after scoring a hat-trick in the 8-1 mauling of Sarajevo in the second-leg.

Gambia

Public Holiday Announcement

State House, Banjul, 14 August, 2016 - The Office of the President wishes to inform the Public that the President of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.