Gambia Sensation Barrow Powers Atalanta to Europa Play-Offs

Musa Barrow gave Israeli club Hapoel Haifa taste of his bullets, scoring the final goal in a game his Italian outfit Atalanta ran riot in the Europa League third round qualifiers.

The 19-year-old got involved in the second phase of the duel netting the fourth goal four minutes left of the clock as the tie wrapped up 4-1.

Atlanta are now through the final play-offs where a win guarantees them a place in the Europa League group stage, second best to the Uefa Champions League.

Yesterday's goal was Musa's fourth in two Europa League qualifier encounters after scoring a hat-trick in the 8-1 mauling of Sarajevo in the second-leg.