Gambia: The Accountability of the State to the Media in Action

The press release from the Office of the Chief Justice confirms the importance of state institutions displaying their integrity by accepting the dictates of section 207 of the Constitution which states,

"The press and other information media shall at all times, be free to uphold the principles, provisions and objectives of this Constitution, and the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people of The Gambia."

Foroyaa did indeed make enquiries on the subject of holding a Coroner's Inquest into the Faraba Banta deaths due to lack of information on the date and venue of the event. The Office of Chief Justice could have ignored the enquiry but instead decided to issue a press release aimed at conveying the fact that the inquest was done without any restriction for coverage by the media. This is the standard way that the state should respond to media comments or enquiries. When clarification is done to any matter of public interest the media is duty bound to disseminate the views. In this way, the public is fully informed of the facts regarding any given claim.

Foroyaa is guided by the dictum of publishing the truth in good faith in the public interest.