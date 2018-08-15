10 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Accountability of the State to the Media in Action

Tagged:

Related Topics

The press release from the Office of the Chief Justice confirms the importance of state institutions displaying their integrity by accepting the dictates of section 207 of the Constitution which states,

"The press and other information media shall at all times, be free to uphold the principles, provisions and objectives of this Constitution, and the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people of The Gambia."

Foroyaa did indeed make enquiries on the subject of holding a Coroner's Inquest into the Faraba Banta deaths due to lack of information on the date and venue of the event. The Office of Chief Justice could have ignored the enquiry but instead decided to issue a press release aimed at conveying the fact that the inquest was done without any restriction for coverage by the media. This is the standard way that the state should respond to media comments or enquiries. When clarification is done to any matter of public interest the media is duty bound to disseminate the views. In this way, the public is fully informed of the facts regarding any given claim.

Foroyaa is guided by the dictum of publishing the truth in good faith in the public interest.

Gambia

Public Holiday Announcement

State House, Banjul, 14 August, 2016 - The Office of the President wishes to inform the Public that the President of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.