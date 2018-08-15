Gambia: IGP Assures Protection of Journalists

The Inspector General of Police Mamour Jobe, has assured that his office will make all efforts to protect journalists during the execution of their duties.

IGP Jobe made these and other remarks on Thursday August 9th at his office, during a courtesy visit on him by a delegation of the Gambia Press Union. The delegation was at the IGP's Office to raise concerns on the recent attacks on journalists by both Police Officers and civilians. In his remarks to the IGP, GPU Secretary General Saikou Jammeh, said the Union would want the Police to be sensitive to the presence of journalists in hostile situations.

IGP Jobe commended the GPU for the positive steps taken to discuss matters concerning their institution. He responded to several issues raised by the GPU delegation, headed by the Secretary General, Saikou Jammeh.

IGP Jobe told journalists to formally report cases of assault on any journalist, to Police Stations before making comments on social media. "Journalists are not above the law," said IGP Jobe; that the police is faced with issues and they are working hard to bring change in the system. He said certain cases mentioned by the GPU delegation, happened during the time of his predecessor.

"I am aware of the case of Bujinga and that of Pa Modou Bojang. For Bojang's case, the matter is with the Presidential Commission of enquiry on Faraba Banta and hopefully, the case will be addressed at that level," he said; that the Police are investigating the attack on the camera crew of the GRTS in Bujinga. "We are doing everything possible, to make sure the people who attacked the journalists are brought to book," said IGP Jobe. "I can assure you that in all the recent attacks on journalists that are reported to the Police, action will be taken unless if the complains are withdrawn."

The GPU and the police high command promised to work together towards ensuring that journalists are protected in hostile situations.

Press Freedom activists and human rights defenders, have denounced the attack on GRTS camera crew and demand urgent investigation into the matter.