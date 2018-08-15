Sudan: Aid Workers Killed in Line of Duty

Khartoum — AT least 40 aid workers have been killed in the delivery of their duties around the world since the beginning of the year.

Some 34 workers were kidnapped and 15 injured during attacks mostly by militant groups.

Seven have been physically assaulted.

According to the security think-tank, Insecurity Insight, South Sudan, the world's newest country, is the most hostile to aid workers.

Nine humanitarians have been killed and 25 others injured during the period. Some 25 aid workers were kidnapped during road travel in the East African country.

Five of the aid workers were killed in vehicle ambushes and another murdered during clashes between local youths in South Sudan.

Three workers were physically assaulted during a compound robbery and another in a vehicle ambush by armed perpetrators.

South Sudan is beset by civil war since 2013, two years after independence from Sudan. The war has left a significant portion of the country's 12 million people facing food shortages and difficulties accessing healthcare.

The crises have prompted the intervention of humanitarians.

Meanwhile, violations against humanitarian workers were demented in Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Niger, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Three aid workers -two in DRC and another in Cameroon- were drugged and robbed.