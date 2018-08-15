Cameroon: Humanitarian Aid - Displaced Persons Receive Share

Over two hundred victims of the ongoing crisis were present to receive their assistance.

Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in the North West region have begun receiving the assistance to make them meet with the basics of daily living after they were displaced from their original habitat. The first phase of the humanitarian aid was handed to some of the victims on Thursday August 9, 2018 at the North West Governors esplanade.

On hand to receive the gifts were over two hundred IDP who have been identified and registered. The IDP who have lost love ones, houses and other properties as well as livestock were urged to be peaceful and rebuild from scratch. While handing over the gifts, North West Governor Adophe Lele Lafrique acknowledged the fact that the people are victims as they were not responsible for their present situation.

He congratulated them for their courage to show up for the gifts despite threats. He said the gifts from the Head of State Paul Biya is timely as it will go a long way to ameliorate their living standards and give them some comfort.

He used the opportunity to thank all those who have contributed to make the Humanitarian aid possible. Adolphe Lele Lafrique thank President Paul Biya for such a humanitarian gesture and promised to ensure that every displaced person in the region get their own share of the gifts.

It is worth mentioning that some of those who showed up to receive their gifts are those that have relocated to Bamenda I, II,III and Tubah Sub divisions in Mezam Division. Some of the victims who narrated their ordeal were visibly comforted.

One of them (Name Withheld) said he came all the way from Muyuka in the South West region. He said he has been living with a friend for a month and for all this while he has been sleeping on the floor.

He said the mattress and food stuff given him will go a long way to improve his living condition. Meanwhile, a pregnant lady and mother of three who trekked from Batibo to Mbengwi was pleased to received the gifts, she said she was very happy and thanked the Head of State for his largess.

The IDP received gifts such as mattresses, detergents, groundnut oil, bags of rice, just to name a few.