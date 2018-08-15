Cameroon: Security Challenges - Senior Defence Officials Brainstorm On Solutions

The meeting to assess the security situation in Cameroon ahead of the October 7, 2018 presidential election took place at the Ministry of Defence on August 13, 2018.

Measures to tackle security challenges in Cameroon before, during and after the October 7, 2018 presidential election and other issues such as back-to-school 2018 /2019 are certainly ready for implementation. This was the main objective of the meeting to assess the security situation across the national territory.

The meeting held on the high instructions of President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Paul Biya at the Ministry of Defence on Monday, August 13, 2018.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo who chaired the meeting, said it was intended to scrutinise the security situation in the country. This, he said during his opening speech, would lead to the proposition of measures to be taken to ensure the smooth conduct of all the phases of the October 7, 2018 presidential election.

He said the ultimate goal was to ensure peace and security in the country. As such, the meeting that later continued in-camera was dedicated to the presentation of the security situation in all the regions of Cameroon by Commanders of Joint Military Regions and Gendarmerie Regions.

The opening ceremony of the Yaounde security meeting was attended among others by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji and the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele. Defence Minister Beti Assomo while welcoming them, stated that their presence translated complementarity in their missions.

All these institutions have to mutualise their efforts to ensure peace, stability and security in the country, he said. The Minister singled out the Ministry of Territorial Administration when he said security officials are placed under the administrative authorities on the field to exercise their duties.

Monday's security meeting served as an occasion for the Defence Minister to evaluate the behaviour of soldiers and other security officers, stating that it was good. However, he said, cases of violations do exist that are usually investigated and measures taken for redress. He castigated both national and foreign political actors who have been disseminating fake information to attack the army.

He said the army will not retreat in the face of these attacks and insisted that the actors will not also pass through the army to destabilise the country. Mr Beti Assomo referring to the presidential election, called on soldiers and their families who are citizens to exercise their voting rights by choosing the President of the Republic.