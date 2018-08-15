Cameroon/Tanzania: U-17 Total AFCON - Cameroon Qualifies for Tanzania 2019

They beat Congo 3-1 Sunday August 12, 2018 in the final of the Central African Youth Tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

The U17 men's football team has qualified for the 2019 U17 Total Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania 2019. They picked their qualification ticket on Sunday August 12, 2018 after beating Congo 3-1 in the final of the Central African Youth Tournament (UNIFFAC) at the Malabo Stadium in Equatorial Guinea.

After participating in the six-nation tournament the team led by Head coach, Libiih Thomas, were able to grab the lone ticket for the Central African sub region. Cameroon's three goals were scored by Ben Hamed Ndongo, Alioum Moubarak and one was an own goal by Congo's Peya.

That alone gave more advantage to the Cadet Lions. The Cadet Lions led goalkeeping captain Ekoe Manfred of Best Stars Academy, displayed rich talents winning all four matches, scoring 17 goals and conceded five.

Apart from the victory, Steve Mvoue won the Golden Boot award with four goals scored and Alioum Moubarak won the trophy for the best player of the tournament. Central defender Ndjibakar said the qualification to them is just the beginning. They are now preparing for the Total Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

He said their objective was to qualify for the Total AFCON and qualify for the World Cup. Alioum Moubarak said he promised his friends that he will bring the cup home and he has brought it. He said the dream of the team is to reach higher heights.