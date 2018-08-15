Tunisia's President to Unveil Equal Inheritance Law

President Beji Caid Essebsi is set to announce a Bill in favour of inheritance equality on Women's Day in Tunisia. This is seen as a liberal step in an Islamic nation where males inherit twice as much as females

The president of Tunisia, Beji Caid Essebsi, has promised to overturn existing Sharia law that dictates that daughters should receive only half the inheritance of sons. The current system, which is based on Islamic Sharia law, is standard practice in most Muslim countries, with the majority of clerics seeing it as being ordained by God in the Quran.

In a speech marking Women's Day in Tunisia, President Essebsi said he wanted to submit a Bill to parliament "as soon as possible", probably when parliament resumed in October. He went on to say that his decision was based on Article 2 of the country's Constitution, which "stipulates that Tunisia is a state based on citizenship, the will of the people and the supremacy of law" rather than on religion.

According to the Times of Israel, his decision was also informed by the recommendations of a 300-page government report, known as the Colibe Report.

This is another instance of more open-minded views in this North African country. Just last month, for the first time in the country's history, a woman from Tunisia's moderate Islamic party was elected mayor of Tunis, the capital city.

In addition, President Essebsi is also set to announce Bills on LGBTQI+ rights, reportedly to end the death penalty and legalise homosexuality, but is arranging for a committee to first study his proposals before publishing them in an attempt to manage the public response and keep these new regulations from being perceived as 'infidel'.