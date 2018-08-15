14 August 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Training On Cartographic and Information System

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — A month-long training on cartographic and information system was provided to 36 members of the department of Agriculture and Land in the Central region, of which 16 of them are females, reports indicate.

At a graduation ceremony conducted on 12 August, the D.G. of the branch office, Mr. Hailemicael Eyob stated that the training was aimed at enhancing the capacity of members with the view to equip them with necessary skill to scientifically carry out their tasks. Calling on the trainees to transfer the knowledge they have acquired to their colleagues Mr. Hailemicael also said that similar trainees will continue to be provided to staff members in various levels.

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Arefaine Berhe on his part, said that the training will help transform the culture of scientifically carry out assignments and enhance production and productivity and called on the trainees to upgrade their knowledge through practice.

Eritrea

Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed Says Eritreans Are Welcome Home

Germany's development minister has said fewer migrants from Eritrea are expected now the country has made peace with… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.