Eritrea: Training On Cartographic and Information System

Asmara — A month-long training on cartographic and information system was provided to 36 members of the department of Agriculture and Land in the Central region, of which 16 of them are females, reports indicate.

At a graduation ceremony conducted on 12 August, the D.G. of the branch office, Mr. Hailemicael Eyob stated that the training was aimed at enhancing the capacity of members with the view to equip them with necessary skill to scientifically carry out their tasks. Calling on the trainees to transfer the knowledge they have acquired to their colleagues Mr. Hailemicael also said that similar trainees will continue to be provided to staff members in various levels.

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Arefaine Berhe on his part, said that the training will help transform the culture of scientifically carry out assignments and enhance production and productivity and called on the trainees to upgrade their knowledge through practice.