Tanzania: Bongo Star Rich Mavoko Accuses Diamond Platnumz of Exploitation

Photo: Nairobi News

Bongo star Rich Mavoko with Diamond Platnumz

Bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz is again at the center of controversy over claims that he offers artistes signed to his Wasafi Records label exploitative contracts.

This is after Rich Mavoko, who is rumored to have ditched Wasafi Records label, expressed discontent with his contract at a meeting last week with officials of Tanzania Music Regulatory Board, popularly known as Basata .

Rich Mavoko had two years ago ditched Kenyan rapper King Kaka's record label Kaka Empire to sign with Diamond.

He reached out to Basata to report his misgivings with his contract and wanted to be advised on how he can opt out without being taken to court for breach of contract.

CONSTANT PRESSURE

Mavoko is said to have complained of constant pressure from the label to release several songs without taking a break. He also claimed his contract with Wasafi was exploitative and thus hurting him.

Basata Secretary General Godfrey Mngereza is said to have gone through Rich Mavokos' contract and advised him accordingly.

Basata has also reportedly signed the musician as an independent artiste and he is now allowed to work as a solo musician.

"Suala la Rich Mavoko leo kuja katika Baraza la Sanaa kuwa ameleta mkataba wake ana WCB ambao anahisi kuwa niwakinyonyaji na inaumiza msanii. Na pia Rich amefika hapa na kusajiliwa kama msanii binafsi na hivyo ana kibali cha kufanya kazi kama msanii," Mngereza stated last week.

CONTRACTUAL ISSUES

On Tuesday, Diamond's label issued a statement confirming that Rich Mavoko was having contractual issues with them and the matter is currently being handled by Basata.

"The matter is currently being handled by Basata. We have been summoned, we will have a meeting after which a statement will be issued," Diamond's Manager Sallam said.