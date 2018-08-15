14 August 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Unity in Diversity - Ngemba People Promote Peace Through Culture

By Dilian Welleng

The festival took place at the National Institute of Youths and Sports (INJS) in Yaounde, on August 11th.

The First edition of the Ngemba Talents and Cultural Festival aimed at celebrating peace was opened in INJS, Yaounde by the Regional Delegate at the Ministry of Arts and Culture, Serge Pascal Nguiaro Oumarou. He opened the festival with these words, "there is no Anglophone and no Francophone; we are here to celebrate peace and Cameroon's Culture".

The Festival dubbed, "Peace, Talent and Unity" brought together not only Cameroonians from the Ngemba tribe (parts of the North West and West regions) but from all over Cameroon.

Representing the North West Region were groups from Makon, Nkwen, Bafut and Pinyin. With peace plants, they all demonstrated their culture through dance and music. The West region was represented by the ASARU association whose president says, "our main objective of being here is to commune with our brothers in the North West region and show prove of a common history and culture".

Artists like Reme Star, member of the ASARU Association began by denouncing anyone who wants disunity before she sang her popular song "la main dans La main" that brought many participants to the dancing floor. In their traditional regalia called "toghu", each group mounted the stage and displayed their talents.

The organizer of the Ngemba Talent Cultural Festival, Tse Kingala, explained that, through their traditional dances, music, regalia and delicacies, they will promote peace and unity.

