Cameroon: Brawl Over Witchcraft

A homeless boy granted accommodation by a friend turned out to be a witch who reigned havoc on the host family.

This reporter was witness to a scene typical of what the Pentecostals will refer to as sign of the end time. A young man in his early twenties, was accused of having taken away the shadow of his host's daughter mystically in addition to inflicting sickness on his wife.

The story goes that shortly after he moved in to squat with his friend, the wife took ill and given the in ability to find treatment in the hospital, the lady turned to God for solace by joining a Pentecostal church.

One day while going to church, she invited their guest who reluctantly followed her to church. During service the pastor discovered the guy was possessed and after prayers he finally confessed to have been behind the Lady's persistent illness and other malaise that had been affecting their daughter.

Back home, the lady reported the matter to her husband who confronted his friend. The friend admitted guilt but said he was also an innocent victim as he had been given the witch craft by one old man and since then he had been looking for someone to deliver him. "I will deliver you!" said the man reigning blows on his friend now become foe and asking him to return the shadow of his daughter which he claimed to have withdrawn mystically. Under pain of torture, the witch took the friend to the cemetery in Njogmabe where he claimed to have hidden it.

Realising the witch was fooling him around as they dug several places and found nothing, he started beating him up again. This is when the gendarmerie on patrol around the area intervened. Briefed on the issues, the gendarmes asked the suspected witch if the accusation was true, which he accepted.

He was therefore forced by the gendarmes to show where he buried the child's shadow. This time he took them to the Njo-njo cemetery where after digging below a grave he indicated, they found a black bundle with the names of some 20 children written on a piece of paper inside. It is worthy to mention that immediate the bundled was opened, the child's whose shadow could not be seen before reappeared.

The culprit said he was working for another big man and that his poor state of affairs was due to the fact that he failed in a mission to kill his parents or else he would have been rich. He said he proceeds by offering little gifts to children and in turn collect their names and at night comes back to collect their shadows.

He was whisked off to the gendarmerie for further investigation while the man went home with his daughter. The story reminds one of the film, 'Living with the enemy' Beware of the person you invite to your house.