Cameroon: Driver's Licence Examination - Transport Minister Cancels "Catch-Up" Session

The decision is aimed at giving credibility to the process of obtaining the vital document.

Transport Minister, Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe has taken a firm decision aimed at curbing road accidents in the country. This time around, it is centred on the procedure to obtain a driver's licence. On August 10, 2018, the Minister of Transport signed a decision indicating that the August 7, driver's licence "catch-up" examination session for the Mfoundi Division has been cancelled for irregularities. Candidates concerned have been authorised to sit for the September session without any examination fees.

According to decision number 00183 of the Ministry of Transport of September 8, 2015 specifying the conditions of obtaining, suspension and the withdrawal of driver's licence, article two stipulates that the organisation of driver's licence examination throughout the national territory is done by the Minister of Transport.

In the case of the "catch-up" examination session at the Mfoundi Division, it was the Centre Regional Delegate of Transport who took upon herself to organise the examination through a communiqué she signed on August 5, 2018.

Article two of the calendar organising driver's licence examinations over the national territory stipulates that when circumstances so warrant, special driving licence examination sessions may be organised on the express authorisation of the Minister in charge of Transport. Unfortunately, a source at the Ministry of Transport, who opts for anonymity, says the Centre Regional Delegate did not have an express authorisation from the Minister to organise any "catch-up" examination session.

Given that the "catch-up" examination was organised without the authority of the Minister of Transport, the computerised mechanism put in place by the central unit of the ministry when organising driver's licence examination was not taken into account. The source at the Ministry of Transport says the exam questions for the "catch-up" sessions are doubtful and nobody knows who supervised the exams.

The 2015 text indicates that the Ministry of Transport through its computerised system automatically produces questions for drivers' licence exams and this eliminates all possibilities of fraud.

The Minister's decision is enveloped in the general objectives of reforms within the driver's licence exams to secure the entire process of training of candidates to ensuring that candidates fulfil the required duration of training.

As such, any irregularity from any of the actors involved in the organisation chain of the examination would certainly meet such corrective measures.