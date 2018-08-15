Algeria: Actress Isabelle Adjani to Perform in Movie in Algeria

Paris-French film star of Algerian origin, Isabelle Adjani will play the role of Algerian woman "Les Soeurs" movie to be directed in October in Algeria, Le Parisien daily reported Thursday.

Adjanin performed in fifty films (short and feature films, documentaries) and nearly 20 plays. She will play in "Les Soeurs" (Sister) movie, directed by Algerian-born director Yamina Benguigui, who told the newspaper "with emotion" that "this is a great moment for us."

The film will be shot first between Algiers, Oran and Constantine, then in Paris and in the north of France, said the daily. The film relates the story of three sisters, interpreted by Isabelle Adjani, Rachida Brakni and Maiwenn, who separate when one of them (Isabelle Adjani) decides to tell the story of their dying father at the theatre.

"Isabelle will interpret the role of a director, Maïwenn a business leader and Rachida a right-wing deputy from northern France," the director told Le Parisien, stressing that she developed the script with scenarist Abdel Raouf Dafri.