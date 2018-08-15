14 August 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: North Darfur, Kordofan Rains Destroy Houses and Lives

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tawila / El Obeid / Murnei — Heavy torrential rains and winds have destroyed hundreds of houses and a number of classrooms in camps for displaced people in North Darfur. Four people including two children died of fever and diarrhoea.

Sheikh Mukthar Bosh, a leader of Rwanda camp in Tawila locality, reported that approximately 1,000 houses have been destroyed and 28 classrooms of three schools were uprooted. Hundreds of cottages in the Tawila market were destroyed too,

"The material losses are estimated at about SDG200,000 ($7,105*) and the losses of the market at about SDG 100,000 ($3,552)."

Via Radio Dabanga he appealed to the authorities and organisations to provide plastic sheets, blankets and maintenance of schools to the affected people.

North Kordofan

The rainfall in Wad El Baga, 30 kilometres from El Obeid in North Kordofan, has damaged classrooms so severely that studies of the area's main co-education school have been disrupted.

The chair of the educational council of the school, Mahmoud Eisa Madawi, called on all relief organisations, institutions, and philanthropists to come to their aid and support the rehabilitation of the school.

Wad El Baga is one of the southern sources of water for the state capital El Obeid, including El Ain and Khor Bagar reservoirs.

Diseases

A resident of Murnei locality in West Darfur reported the death of four people from his area in the last couple of days, because of severe fevers and diarrhoea. 4-year-olds Sara Adam and Samiya Ahmed Abakar died, as well as Mariam Abdelrahman and Khamisa Mohamed.

Malaria, diarrhoea and unknown fevers have been reported in large areas of Darfur, combined with the rise of medicine prices.

The diseases and symptoms are characteristic of the rainy season in Sudan, when accumulated water from rains and floods leave pools of standing water where flies breed. Health workers have attributed the spread of the diseases also to the deterioration of environmental health during the rainy season.

* Based on the indicative US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CboS)

Sudan

Kassala Governor, Dutch Ambassador Discuss Migration Issues

The acting governor of Kassala state and the ambassador of the Netherlands to Sudan have met in Kassala to discuss… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.