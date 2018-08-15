Ghana: 'We Did Not Give Any Admission Quota for Nursing and Midwifery Training Colleges'

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana has denied issuing directives on the 2018/2019 admission quota for the nursing and midwifery training colleges.

It has therefore urged the general public to disregard any letter that purport to have originated from the council detailing out directives on the quota.

This was contained in a statement issued by the management of the Council and copied the Ghanaian Times yesterday in Accra.

It said the letter under question did not come from the Council.

Members of the public who desire any information regarding nursing and midwifery training, the statement said should contact the council.