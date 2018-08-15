Ghana: ARS Holds Durbar to Celebrate Women Council Day

The Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) on Sunday held a durbar to commemorate the Women Council Day of the church at Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The event, which was themed, "Unity and Progress", was participated by congregants from Ada, Battor Dugame, Sogakope and Adidome.

The Women Council Day is set aside every year by the church to remind the women of their role and responsibilities to the household, church and the society.

Deaconess lsraella Coffie, delivering the Sabbath sermon, urged women to live exemplary lifestyles in order to receive the spiritual gift of God.

According to the Deaconess, a smart wife who is capable of taking good care of her home and family is the pride of every husband, stressing that, "Beauty is not about makeup and polishing, but the ability to manage the home in a Christ-like manner."

She said: "You cannot leave your home dirty, and sleep the whole day and think you shall have a happy marriage, it cannot work," she said, and urged the various women's groups to inculcate good moral lessons in their members to safeguard their marriages.

The Ada Regional Chairperson of the Women Council, Madam Naomi Wusa urged younger generation of women to wait patiently for their potential husbands to perform the necessary marriage rites before moving in to live as husband and wife.

Madam Wusa said the current situation where marriages were contracted on telephones and internet must not be entertained, because it was bound to fail, adding that, "a ring on the finger does not signify successful marriage."

The Agave Regional Chairperson of the Women Council, Madam Elizabeth Attipoe, who described a wife as a kindhearted person, God fearing, knowledgeable, visionary and economical, urged women to take good care of themselves.

The Administrator of the Church, Apostle C. K. Attipoe commended the women for educating their colleagues and urged them to continue teaching in humility in order to be a shining example for winning more souls to Christ, because in "unity lies strength," he added.

Apostle Attipoe used the occasion to introduce members of the board of trustees of the church to the congregation.

The chairman of the board of trustees, Sam Agbenu, urged the congregation to rally behind the Apostles and the board for the progress of the church and also charged every congregation to take inventory of assets of the church to ensure that all properties were well documented.