Ghana: 'Corrupt People Are in the Church'

The Chairman-elect of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye has stated that churches in Ghana cannot insulate themselves from blame over the rot in the country.

He explained that the church is supposed to be the pillar of truth and a framework upon which all arms of governance must look up to as a shining example to operate but bemoaned that the opposite was happening as the church has rather become part of the challenge.

"When Ghana is rotting, it is rotting because of the church, if the nation is rotting let us blame the church because the corrupt people are in the church, if you are corrupt and you are here, you are not part of the church," he lamented.

Apostle Nyamekye expressed the sentiment at a farewell service for the District Pastor of Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Pastor Nii Tackie Otoo and wife, who have been transferred to Teshie in the Greater Accra Region after a five-year service at the district.

Ministering on the topic, 'The church, God's New Society' Apostle Nyamekye mentioned that, the church which is an extension of God's family and army on earth must demonstrate wisdom in all sectors of the economy for politicians to acknowledge there is light that darkness could not overshadow in the country.

"Sometimes we expect too much from politicians when what all institutions are supposed to look up to is the church, what can a politician do, because that which is borne of the flesh is flesh and there is nothing an unbeliever president can do in the midst of money.

"He doesn't have the power to overcome those things, he doesn't have the truth, they don't have any idea of what is righteousness, they make laws but they can't obey it because they don't have the power to subject sin," Apostle Nyamekye cautioned.

He entreated members of the Church of Pentecost to be agents of change and shining examples wherever they found themselves to help build a better country for all. -starrfmonline.com