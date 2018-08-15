14 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Woman Convicted for Misconduct

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Malik Sullemana

Nana Adwoa, a 20-year-old unemployed mother of two, has been convicted and cautioned by an Accra circuit court, for insulting the mother of her boyfriend.

Nana Adwoa was convicted on her plea of guilty to two counts of domestic violence, to wit; emotional and psychological abuse.

The court, presided by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin Doku asked Nana Adwoa to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 24 months.

The lactating mother would be sent to jail if she is arraigned for a similar offence.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agness Boafo told the court that the convict sent her supposed in-law, Ms. Janet Aforo, an insulting text message in Pidgin English, on April 6, 2018, describing the complainant as an "Old witch, who killed her husband."

The court heard that Ms. Aforo, the mother of convict's boy friend reported the case to the Nungua Police Station and Nana Adwoa was arrested.

ASP Boafo said that complainant lives at Tema Community 18, while Nana Adwoa resides in Teshie Nungua, Accra.

Nana Adwoa told the court that she was infuriated by the complainant's instructions to her son not to take care of her (Adwoa) and his two children.

But the judge reprimanded Nana Adwoa, and warned her to desist from insulting Ms. Aforo, or else, she would be imprisoned.

Ghana

Govt Interference - Nigeria, Ghana to Face FIFA's Wrath

FIFA on Tuesday threatened to suspend the Nigeria and Ghana football federations over government interference. Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.