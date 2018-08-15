Ghana: Two Arrested for Possessing Gun Illegally

Two persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly possessing a machine gun at Kasoa, in the Central Region.

Kwame Attah, 28, driver, and Kwabena Gyasi, 21, concrete pillar designer, allegedly attempted to sell the machine gun when they were apprehended.

The Kasoa Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Agyeman Adjem, who confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, here yesterday, said on August 10, police had information that the suspects were planning to sell the gun at Kasoa new market

He said plain cloth personnel, who were dispatched to the market, feigned interest in purchasing the gun, and the suspects were apprehended with the gun, 70 AK ammunition and one 9mm ammunition concealed in a sack.

ACP Adjem said during interrogation the suspects told the police they found the gun and ammunition hidden in a bush at the outskirts of Kasoa.

According to the Divisional Police Commander, the suspects said that they contacted a friend, who told them that there was ready market for the gun at Kasoa.

He said the suspects have failed to lead the police to the location where they allegedly found the gun.

ACP Adjem stated that driver and concrete pillar designer have been remanded whilst investigations continued.