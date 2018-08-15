Ghana: GEC Calls for Extensive Consultation On Double Track System

The Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has called on government to engage in extensive consultation with all relevant stakeholders on the implementation of the proposed double track system under the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

Contained in a communique issued by the church on Sunday at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Synod held at the University of Ghana, Legon, the GEC stated that the inputs of all stakeholders in the roll-out of the system would address concerns of beneficiaries and ensure its effectiveness.

It was on the theme, "Making Christ-like disciples: The cross and our commitment."

The church further commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for standing firm against pressure from international organisations and countries to legalise same-sex marriage, which was outlawed in the country.

Additionally, the GEC called for a sustained fight by the government and the Christian community to uproot corruption and nepotism which continues to drain the country of needed resources for development.

In the meantime, the church urged Ghanaian to work towards consolidating the peace and harmony in the country to create conducive environment for growth and prosperity.

Delivering the sermon based on Galatians Chapter six, Reverend Dr Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, Moderator of GEC, said that it was unfortunate that modern Christians had drifted away from living according to the gospel propagated by Jesus Christ, to pursuing their own ambitions fueled by the love for money and popularity.

"Christians led by our leaders have drifted away from the true word of God which focused on the death of Jesus, crucifixion and resurrection. We have introduced all forms of teaching that focuses on prosperity rather than salvation. The central message of Christianity is now lost," he stated.

The moderator said the situation could be described as the "church has been bewitched" to engage in religious syncretism and called for an immediate re-examination of Christian priorities to suit the task given to believers.

"Let it not happen that someone will say truly, the church has been bewitched. Our task is to preach the true gospel as carried by Jesus Christ to seek transformation. Let us allow God to transform us through the word, walk in holiness, live according to the word and depend on God and the Holy Spirit for our breakthrough," he stated.

He admonished Christians to resist actions and engagement that enslaves them from pursuing the work of God, adding that, "Christians must be different and stand for the things Jesus Christ stood for which appears to be seen as shameful in today's world."

In furtherance of its goal to preach the word of God to everyone, Rev. Dr Ofori said the GEC has adopted a policy in line with Ghana's policy on persons with disabilities to devote more attention to preaching and engaging persons with disabilities.