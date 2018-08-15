14 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Gunther Frey International School Holds Graduation

The Gunther Frey International School at Tuba in the Ga South municipality on Saturday held its third graduation. He displayed their skills in poetry recitation and cultural artistry to the admiration of the teachers and parents.

The school was established in 2006 to provide access to basic school to Tuba, a fast growing community in the municipality.

It has 612 pupils from the kindergarten to Junior High School.

The Director of the school, Mamadu Mudasiru Abdul-Kadri, urged the teaching staff to do their best for the children and inculcate in them the spirit of hard work to achieve excellence and be good future leaders of the country.

He said the government's resources were overstretched to the extent that the government does not have adequate logistics, hence the high demand for private investors.

"Due to this phenomenon there is the need to strategically position the school to be head leader to attract more pupils," he told the teaching staff.

He appealed to parents to help make the school great and churn out responsible citizens for the country," he said.

