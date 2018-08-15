Liberia: Female Tops Len Millar High School

-As Manager Of Schools Of The Salvation Army School System Encourages Her To Move Forward

The manager of Schools of the Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leone Command School system has challenged the dux of the Len Millar High School Victorlyn Z. Pennue to keep on the Academic high standard.

Speaking Saturday August 11, 2018 at the 18th graduation exercises on the Len Millar Senior High School on 24th Street Sinkor, Monrovia Lt. Col. Samuel Amponsah said looking at the challenges in Liberia for a female to top amongst several competitors worth commending by all academic stakeholders.

According to him, females of the 21st century all around the world are now competing with their male colleagues achieving quality education and even political jobs.

The Salvation Army Officer Commander used the occasion to caution other females who think that there are certain things only assigned to their male colleagues to erase those notions to work hard for the betterment of Liberia and the World at large.

Lt. Col. Samuel Amponsah further lauded the parents of Student Victorlyn Z. Pennue for the level of attention and investment they have carried out to make their daughter to come first amongst several hundreds of students graduating from the Len Millar High school.

He also commended other parents who despite the current hardship in the country made it possible to send their children to various learning institutions in Monrovia and the fifteen sub political divisions of Liberia, adding that they are hero because according to him only hero can do what they have done.

The Head of Mission of the Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leone Command further stressed the need for Liberian parents to do way with the no money syndrome and invest their children education if they are to benefit from them in the future.

For his part the Director of Education of the Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leone Command David S. Massaquoi Sr. extended tanks and appreciation to the graduating class for the successful of their secondary education in the Salvation Army School System.

According to Director Massaquoi, the "SEMPER PARATUS" class will always to be remembered by the school system for being amongst the first official WASSCE candidates in the country and the high level of academic and moral performance carried outdoing the Exams.

The Salvation Army Director of Education used the occasion to praise the Administration and parents for the level of support given to the students who he referred to as the future developer of Liberia.

At the same time, the valedictorian of the "SEMPER PARATUS" class 2017/ 2018 Victorlyn Z. Pennue called on her fellow female to take serious their education adding that it is not the by magic she came first in the class but through hard studies and commitment to her parents pieces of advices.

Speaking to her fellow graduates and parents and educational stakeholders with big drop of tears in her eyes for the lost of her father who body was at the funeral home, student Pennue disclosed that education is one of the way forward for future developments.

According her other countries are at head of Liberia in the area of development because the citizens of those countries minds have been developed by education before contemplating on the development of the country.

She further challenged her fellow graduates of the Len Millar High School to serve as an example in each of the community adding that the knowledge acquired needs to be used correctly benefit their various communities and Liberia at large.

The Len Millar High School graduated over two hundred forty-six students with female dominating the records.