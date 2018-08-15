Liberia: 'President Weah Means Well for Our Country'

-Says HR Director At Ministry Of State; Urges Students To Venture Into Science

The Assistant Chief of Staff for Human Resource and Employee Relations at the Ministry of State has spoken of the need for Liberians to give President George Weah a chance because he has the vision and determination to develop the country.

Mr. Mohammed Kromah said President Weah means well for the country and called on his countrymen to rally around him to build a great and prosperous nation.

The election of the President, according to Mr. Kromah, is a loud expression and reflection of the will of the majority of the Liberian people and a demonstrative celebration of the country's nascent democracy which must be respected.

He described the events of January 22, 2018 - the ushering of the CDC-led administration - as "a proud moment for all peace-loving Liberians and a significant landmark history in Liberia's 171 years of existence."

Mr. Kromah, as guest speaker of the 28th Graduation Convocation of the Muslim Congress High School, urged students and Liberians in general to celebrate the fact that they have a young president with energy, dynamism, zealousness and unpretending valor, behind whom they must combine their collective forces for the success of the administration.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of State Human Resource head has called on the graduates to venture into sciences in order to explore, harness and challenge their ingenuity as well as innovative spirit and sensitivity.

"Venturing into the sciences will enable you to become problem solvers, develop inquiring minds, attempt and reason puzzles and in the end you will become nation builders," he told the graduates.

"As emerging scientists, you will engage in deductive reasoning; you will consciously explore every side to every situation and in the final analysis make informed decisions for the greater good of our country."

Mr. Kromah also stressed the importance of quality education as the greatest gift given to children, and is critical to the foundation for national development and transformation, and added "I encourage all Liberians to make it their responsibility to provide quality education for their children."

He challenged the graduates to widen their horizon and find a place in society, while also using their talents to contribute to the government's Pro-Poor Agenda of transformation and development.

"Let me call on you to reach out and share the knowledge acquired and develop community service and projects for safe and improved public places, something I believe will enhance productivity," he noted.

Mr. Kromah also admonished the graduates against the rampant use of social media which he says has become the subject of abuse, and even led to a breakdown of the moral fabric of the society.

He pleaded: "I urge you to desist from that element of social media that blinds your eyes and get you to focus on purely the negative. There are lot of positive development taking place around us since the new government took over the reins of power; we must remind ourselves that Rome was not built in a day's time."

Mr. Kromah commended teachers of the institution for impacting quality education unto young Liberians which will help to decrease the hardship they encounter in urban and rural communities.

He also lauded the board of directors, administration and sponsors of the institution for the commitment in contributing to the growth of education in Liberia; while also thanked parents for supporting their children to acquire quality education.