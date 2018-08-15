Somalia: Meeting of High Level Committee of Eritrea and Somalia

Asmara — The Joint High Level Committee of Eritrea and Somalia that was established during the historic visit of President Mohammed Abdulahhi Mohammed to Eritrea from 28 to 30 July held its first meeting in Mogadishu today, 14 August.

The meeting was chaired by the Eritrean Foreign Minister, Mr. Osman Saleh and Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Ahmed Isse Awad.

The Joint High Level Committee discussed on the implementation of the joint declaration in economic, diplomatic, defense and security sectors.