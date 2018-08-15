14 August 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Somalia: Meeting of High Level Committee of Eritrea and Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Joint High Level Committee of Eritrea and Somalia that was established during the historic visit of President Mohammed Abdulahhi Mohammed to Eritrea from 28 to 30 July held its first meeting in Mogadishu today, 14 August.

The meeting was chaired by the Eritrean Foreign Minister, Mr. Osman Saleh and Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Ahmed Isse Awad.

The Joint High Level Committee discussed on the implementation of the joint declaration in economic, diplomatic, defense and security sectors.

Somalia

Forced Evictions Render Thousands Homeless in Somalia

More than 200 000 Somalis have been forcibly evicted from their homes since the beginning of the year. Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.