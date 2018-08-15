14 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Two More Dead Bodies Found At Denton Bridge

By Muhamed Bah

Gambian security forces found two drowned dead bodies at Denton Bridge in Banjul on Sunday evening.

They were identified as Senegalese nationals carrying the names Ebrima Mbenga and Momodou Njie respectively.

The bodies were found by the Gambia Immigration Department (GID).

The spokesperson for the department, Superintendent, Mamanding S. Dibba confirmed they were part of the seven who went missing amongst the 79 intended backway migrants, who were apprehended on Friday at the coastline in Bakau.

Area where the dead bodies are found

It was reported earlier that four dead bodies were found which includes three Senegalese and one Gambian, and also three people were unaccounted for.

"These bodies after seen were escorted, to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital," he disclosed.

The spokesperson however said that investigation is still ongoing, and the security services are still monitoring the situation of the one missing person who is unaccounted for.

It could be recalled that 79 people were apprehended by the Gambian security who were on their way through the 'backway' and were stranded for two days on the coastline in Bakau. Eight people jumped in the water to save their lives after a spark of fire occurred in the boat.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

