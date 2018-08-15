United States-bound David Amm left the local amateur golf circuit on a high after he won the prestigious Zimbabwe Amateur Championship at Chapman Golf Club yesterday.

The 17-year-old had scores of 72, 65, 73 and 71 for a total seven under 281 to take the title. Amm was happy to equal his Chapman Golf Course record of 65 in the second round and said it is one of his best moments.

"It's a great feeling and the win was sweet as I am leaving the local circuit. It's one of my best moments and I think I will carry this to college. It was challenging as everyone looks forward to a win but I am happy I managed to come up tops. It was very challenging as everyone was looking forward to the title.

"I have played most of the top amateurs on the local circuit and they were challenging," said Amm. Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa was second with scores of 71, 69, 74 and 76 for a total 294, Tafara Mpofu finished was third with Stuart Krog and Jack Allard completed the top five.