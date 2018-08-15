All is set for the Mashonaland East Provincial Agricultural Show which starts today in Marondera and is expected to attract thousands of people.

Mashonaland East Provincial Agricultural Show Society general manager Mr Tonderayi Choga said he was confident of a high turnout of exhibitors.

"Preparations are at an advanced stage," he said.

"We are going to have a lot of activities this year and we are expecting a lot of exhibitors.

"I am convinced that this will be a successful event."

Mr Choga called on farmers to come out in their numbers and take advantage of the show to market their produce.

"Mashonaland East Agricultural Society is a window for farmers to explore opportunities beyond them," he said.

"We do these shows to create an environment for different stakeholders, especially in agriculture business to interact and share ideas.

"This is a time where knowledge of agriculture business is shared.

"So, those who have anything to do with farming should attend."

Mr Choga said he was confident that this year's show will be better compared to previous years.

He invited all farmers and those interested in agriculture business to visit Marondera show grounds and learn how farming can bring in fortunes for them.

"There are people out there who have an interest in agriculture business, but they do not know how to go about it," said Mr Choga.

"This is the opportunity to come and see, ask questions to exhibitors and learn more.

"So, I would like to encourage Mashonaland East community to come in their numbers."

Sungura musician Alick Macheso would be entertaining the crowd, Mr Choga said.