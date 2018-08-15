15 August 2018

Zimbabwe: Midlands Shows Appreciation

By Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

People from across the Midlands province yesterday thronged Mkoba Stadium in Gweru to commemorate the Defence Forces Day.

The crowd) were entertained by various military drills from four detachments, one of which comprised only female members of the uniformed forces.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Owen Ncube, who was the guest of honour, arrived at the stadium at 1055hrs, followed by the singing of the national anthem to kick-start proceedings.

After the national anthem, Minister Ncube inspected a Guard of Honour, which was followed by a fly past in diamond formation that attracted wild cheers from the crowd.

The Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) Chaplain, Captain Kure Vhurinoshara, then gave a prayer before Minister Ncube took to the podium to deliver the President's speech.

The Zimbabwe National Army band then led the crowd in singing the national anthem to mark the end to the reading of the President's speech.

The crowd was then treated to some entertainment such as dog displays from the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

In separate interviews, people lauded uniformed forces for maintaining peace in the country. They said this year's Defence Forces Day was unique in the sense that it was being celebrated under a new dispensation that was ushered in by the uniformed forces.

"We are having double celebrations today," said Mrs Nomalanga Kasango from Mkoba 3. "Our uniformed forces brought about independence in Zimbabwe. They also played a pivotal role in bringing about this new dispensation in November last year."

