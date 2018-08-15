Zimbabwe: Company Director Appears in Court for Fraud

A director at Tallyo Concrete Private Limited, a construction company, appeared in court last week facing fraud charges after he allegedly sold the same stand to two people and received full payments from both customers.

The complainant is retired prison officer Mr Albert Mandinika.

Taremeredzwa Manase (31) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Milton Serima, charged with fraud.

He was granted $200 bail and remanded to September 13.

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that sometime in October 2015, Manase acquired a residential stand in Haydon Township, Zvimba, from Delatfin Civil Engineering Private Limited, who were also the developers of the land.

In September 2016, Manase allegedly decided to sell the land and approached Royal Properties Estate Agents to sell it on his behalf.

Royal Properties found a buyer, Brian Mavurah, who is based in the United Kingdom. On October 10, 2016, Manase entered into an agreement of sale with Mavurah through Royal Properties.

Manase and Mavurah agreed that the money for the stand would be paid in equal monthly instalments over four consecutive months.

Soon after the agreement, Manase allegedly approached Rawson Properties Estate Agents and asked them to sell the same stand on his behalf.

In November 2016, Mr Mandinika approached Rawson Properties looking for a stand to buy and was offered the Haydon Township stand.

Mr Mandinika asked to see the stand in Haydon Township and was shown the property. Manase allegedly received the full payment for the stand from Mr Mandinika, which was $28 375, before the two signed an agreement of sale. Mr Mandinika later discovered that the stand had been previously sold to Mavurah and he asked Manase about the matter and he failed to give a satisfactory answer.

Mr Mandinika filed a report to the police, leading to Manase's arrest.