Sudan: Kassala Governor, Dutch Ambassador Discuss Migration Issues

Khartoum — The acting governor of Kassala state and the ambassador of the Netherlands to Sudan have met in Kassala to discuss issues of illegal migration and the impact of the floods and rain.

Acting Governor Magzoub Musa Magzoub presented a full briefing on the effect of the floods and rains which have hit the state recently, the official Sudanese News Agency (Suna) reported on Tuesday. Magzoub told Suna that several localities have been affected by heavy rains and floods and are in need of support from international and national organisations.

The acting governor also reviewed Kassala's efforts to combat human trafficking and smuggling, which he described as "immoral and a violation of all international and humanitarian norms".

Dutch Ambassador Karin Boven was quoted by Suna as saying that the she came to Kassala to get aquainted with the current situations after the torrential rains and floods. The eastern Sudanese state is one of the most affected areas of Sudan as rivers have flooded roads and villages.

On 2 August, at least two people, a boy and a girl, died and others sustained injuries in Kassala due to torrential rains. A large number of houses collapsed. Residents of Kassala town told Radio Dabanga that the most affected districts are West Kassala and El Khatmiya. Last week, residents reported to Radio Dabanga that badly constructed roads in Kassala have been most prone to being damaged by the floods, impeding transportation and people.

Another topic of the periodic meeting between the Kassala state governor and the Dutch ambassador included the state's efforts on issues of illegal migration. Governor Magzoub highlighted the success of the cultivation of potatoes in Kassala, a project strengthened with the help of Dutch experts, according to Suna. The state readies to boost its cooperation with the Netherlands, he said.

Illegal migration

In July, police announced to have released 139 hostages, including children and girls, from human trafficking gangs at El Ghaba area in Kassala state.

The Governor of Kassala, Adam Jama'a, then called on legislators to extend the state of emergency, saying it aids the combating of human trafficking and smuggling of goods. The state of emergency in Kassala has been extended by the national parliament.