Somalia Braces for First Addis-Mogadishu Flight in 41 Years

The first commericial flight in 41 years linking Somalia capital Mogadishu and Ethiopia's Addis Ababa is expected to land next week at the Aden Abdulle International Airport, Radio Dalsan reports.

Ethiopia based National Airways, formerly known as Air Ethiopia, is set to commence 3 commercial flights a week from Addis Ababa to Mogadishu, Hussein Hosh Manager of the airline told Radio Dalsan in an interview.

Somalia stopped commercial flights to and from Mogadishu after the 1977 Ethiopia-Somali war over the Ogaden region.

The airline will provide connection for travellers from Mogadishu seeking to travel elsewhere.

Currently travellers from Mogadishu depend on Turkish airlines or flights to Nairobi for connection to Europe and North America.

"The decision followed request by Somali businessmen on the Ethiopian government" Hosh said.

In 2015 the Ethiopian based airline started flights to Puntland administrative capital Garowe.