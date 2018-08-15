Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Welcomes Eritrean Delegation

Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Benadir Region, Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow has held a welcoming ceremony for a visiting delegation from Eritrea.

The speaker of the Lower House Chamber of the Federal government, Mohamed Mursal and other high-ranking Somali officials attended the banquet held in honour for the Eritreans.

Eng Yarisow said Mogadishu has had a history for hosting the international leaders visiting Somalia and said that the event reflects the revival of the country's security and stability.

"Mogadishu is a symbol for the sovereignty and unity of the Somali people. We all remember how Africa and the global leaders used to visit the city in the past," he added.

For his part, Eritrean foreign affairs Minister Osman Mohamed Saleh thanked the Mayor for the welcome and said he was pleased with how Somalia was recovering from the civil war.