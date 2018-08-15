14 August 2018

South Africa: Man Gets Triple Life Sentence for Kidnapping, Raping Two Young Girls

A Northern Cape man has been handed a triple life sentence after he was found guilty of the June 2015 rape of two young girls.

Moses Monnapula, 45, was sentenced on Tuesday after Acting Judge Vernon Smith found him guilty of two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape in the Northern Cape High Court.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said Monnapula lured two girls, aged six and eight, to his shack in Madiba Square in Galeshewe, where he kept them overnight and raped them.

"Community members launched a search and they were found in Monnapula's shack."

When imposing the sentence, Smith said Monnapula failed to show remorse for his actions.

"He was determined to rape the girls. This is [an] impulsive crime which Monnapula committed against the girls. He was supposed to have protected them. He invaded their privacy, took away their dignity and disgraced them."

Monnapula has several previous convictions, including housebreaking, theft, rape, robbery, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and the possession of drugs for which he served jail time.

The court also ordered that his details be registered on the sex offender database.

