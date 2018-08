"The presidential initiative to uphold the equal inheritance is the starting point for a dialogue that the Ennahdha… Read more »

For his part, Karem Ben Henia had won three gold medals in the 69kg category on Sunday, lifting in six attempts 145kg in the snatch and 175kg in the clean and jerk, i.e. a total of 320 kg.

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian weightlifter Ramzi Bahloul, on Tuesday, won the African Senior Weightlifting Championship in the 85kg category by winning three gold medals at the African championships held from August 10 to 17 in Mahebourg, Mauritius.

