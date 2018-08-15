Tanzania: Traders Plead for Scrapping of Nuisance Taxes

BUSINESSPERSONS in Kilimanjaro Region have pleaded with the government to scrap nuisance taxes and charges saying they are crippling their businesses and undermining growth.

Speaking here during a training to public officials and businesspersons from all districts of Kilimanjaro Region, the businessmen said there multitude of charges which have led to closure of many businesses in the region.

The training is organised by the regional Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) and Best Dialogue. Mr Christopher Shayo 'Chrisburger' who runs restaurants in the region said there were between 18 to 20 taxes to new entrants in business that make it difficult for newcomers to be able to run businesses, while others more are charged to going-on businesses.

Mr Shayo said the difficult periods are during auditing, whereby apart from being required to pay respective taxes, traders are slapped with hefty fines. He said that he was optimistic the situation would change as he sees the government noticing some improper issues and seeking to address the them.

"There are too many taxes slapped on one business, but also there are charges that are pointless. For example, people from Fire and Rescue Services charge 1.5m/-, those from OSHA charge almost the same amount. Why is that?," he queered.

The Moshi based businessman said the Fire and Rescue Services and Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) officers charge more than a business licence fee. TCCIA Vice Chairman (Trade), Mr Dismas Dede pleaded with the government to make early payments to suppliers and constactors as it is making it difficult for them to operate as well as paying salaries and procurement of other items.

He said it was sad that everything was referred to Dar es Salaam for action and it takes too long to pay. Mr Dede also called upon Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to be closer and friendlier to businesspersons instead of the current situation where the two sides look at each other as if they are enemies.

"We are not enemies, we work for the same cause hence TRA should be friendlier, engage with us, let us understand what they need and go along. There are some calculations that come up with too much taxes, they should come, we seat together, talk and get solutions," said Mr Dede.

Officiating the training, Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Anna Mghwira thanked TCCIA and Best Dialogue for facilitating the training, saying that it was necessary when the government is taking all efforts toimprove the economy and make industrialisation real.

In a speech read by Same District Commissioner, Ms Rosemary Senyamule, the RC said participants have to understand the investment climate in the region, challenges and how to solve them; get the knowledge on how to manage and develop dialogue between public and private sector and how to bring together private and public sectors and work in friendly environment.