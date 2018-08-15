Tanzania: Dar Set to Conserve 5.2 Million Hectares of Forests By 2030

IN efforts to step up conservation of forests in the country, the government has joined other countries to preserve 100 million hectares (AFR100) by ensuring 5.2 million hectares in Tanzania are protected by 2030.

The move will help the government to protect about 5,159,000 hectares in Tanzania Mainland and 25,190 hectares in Zanzibar by 2030.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Japhet Hasunga made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday at the launch of Tanzania's efforts to integrate other African countries in the conservation and development of forestry reserves held at Kazimzumbwi forest in Kisarawe District, Coastal region.

The Deputy Minister said on January 13 this year that Tanzania decided to join other countries in the world to become a member in the implementation of efforts to preserve and develop forestry in African countries.

"Tanzania Forestry Services Agency (TFS) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism is the coordinator of the strategy in the country.

The strategy is part of the main goal of the world to preserve and restore natural resources for 350 million hectares by 2030," he said.

He said that the purpose of the African continent is to ensure 100 million hectares of forest reserves are conserved, saying that specific goals are to restore ecological and at the same time improve the social life of the community that uses the ecology.

Mr Hasunga pointed out that according to recent statistics; Tanzania loses approximately 460,000 hectares of forest a year, where it is equally contributing to a total of 43 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

The mitigation measures among other strategies are planned to enable Tanzania reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10-20 per cent by 2030.

"This is according to estimates of the amount of greenhouse air that is due to our forests. On the other hand, land damage is estimated to be about 61 per cent," he noted.

He said that forest and land damage is caused by various non-sustainable activities such as cultivation in water sources, slopes, windsurfing, forest destruction and deforestation, which contributed to the decrease in infancy, soil erosion, pollution, fertility decline and the loss of biodiversity.

On his part, the TSF Director General, Prof Dos Santos Silayo, said Tanzania is a member of Africa in the efforts to preserve and maintain forest reserves, the main goal of restoring Africa's natural resources.

He said that this African Strategy is aimed at contributing to a global strategy aimed at rehabilitation of 150 million hectares by 2020 and 350 million hectares by 2030.

He said in accordance with the agreement reached by African countries, before preparing the national strategy for implementation, each country should promise the size of the forest / reserve forest that it intends to revive.

"The decision to come to Kazimzumbwi is based on the importance of keeping this area in its essence. But also to undertake the efforts made by various stakeholders and leaders at all levels in managing forestry and beekeeping resources in the country," he said.

Kisarawe District Commissioner, Jokate Mwegelo said Kisarawe District was surrounded by four major forest reserves, which are Southern Ruvu, Masvingo, Pugu and Kazimzumbwi.

She said the forests, especially Pugu and Kazimzumbwi, have animals and plants that are not available in other parts of Tanzania and the world.

AFR100 (the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative) is a country-led effort to bring 100 million hectares of deforested and degraded landscapes across Africa into restoration by 2030.

The initiative connects political partners-participating African nations-with technical and financial support to scale up restoration on the ground and capture associated benefits for food security, climate change resilience, and poverty alleviation