Tanzania: Africans Urged to Tackle International Crimes

GOVERNMENTS and countries have been called up to offer high level international collaboration to combat crimes such as human trafficking, smuggling of goods and money laundering among others.

The call was made here yesterday by the Kenyan Immigration Liaison Officer (ILO) from Nairobi, Kenya, Mr Emmanuel Minnaar, who said that it is impossible to fight such vices at national level only.

Mr Minnaar said the evils are huge challenges and are dangerous to people and countries, but was fast to add that if there is mutual understanding, close cooperation and trust among different countries, such acts would be reduced and ultimately ended.

He was speaking during the ongoing five-day training of immigration officials from Somalia that is taking place at the Tanzania Regional Immigration Training Academy (TRITA) here.

"It is impossible to combat International crime like human smuggling, money laundering, human trafficking and terrorism on a national level; we need to work closely together.

Projects like this training are not only beneficial to the trainees, they are also hugely important to their respective countries when it comes to fighting against international crimes," he said.

The ILO said that smooth contacts with good work and mutual trust among countries would make it possible to combat international crime challenges and that it was important for countries to have a good ear for each other's needs.

"Most crimes and threats to peace have an international character, immigration officers are often the first officers to come into contact with these threats to our societies," he said, adding that the training will help the participants to be in a position to address them accordingly for better security situations of their country.

The Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Tanzania, Dr Qasim Sufi, urged people of Africa, especially those from Somalia, to abandon their ideas of leaving their countries with excuses of going to find greener pastures abroad.

"African countries, including Somalia, have good and valuable resources, which if well utilised no one, will ever think of leaving their country," he said.

Mr Sufi noted that many of those leaving their countries do so because of stories from others that purport to show that life outside Africa is better, something that he said many have proved wrong after getting out of the continent.

"It is very sad to find out that others decide to sell their valuable properties in order to leave their countries, this is not fair, people should note the good resources found and utilise them," he advised.

In his opening remarks, TRITA Commandant, Mr. Maurice Kitinusa, said the trainings will instill knowledge to Somali immigration officials as far as the migration department was concerned.