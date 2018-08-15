YOUNG Africans newly-signed Congolese striker, Haritier Makambo has been cleared to feature for his team in Sunday's CAF Confederation Cup clash against Algeria's USM Alger at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking with the 'Daily News' from Morogoro yesterday, Team Coordinator, Hafidh Saleh confirmed that they have received Makambo's International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from Congo and licence from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) early on Monday.

The documents clear Makambo to feature for the club in the return leg of the group D of the continental second tier club's assignment. Makambo joined Yanga from Congolese top division side FC Lupopo and has proved his worth for the club in preseason friendly matches, scoring a winner against Morogoro based First Division League (FDL) side Mawenzi Market in a friendly encounter at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro last Sunday.

"We are glad that at last, we have secured Makambo's ITC and licence and he will be available for selection in the starting line up in our Sunday's encounter. "His availability will be a major boost for the technical bench, because we need to win our remaining two matches in the group to restore the club's pride," said Saleh.

The Jangwani Street based side have pitched a pre-season camp in Morogoro. Mwinyi Zahera charges have also been preparing for the clash against USM Alger. For Yanga, it will be a mere formality match because they have no chance of progressing into the quarter-final of the competition.

Yanga who are still glued at the bottom of the group D want to win the match and revenge for a 4-0 defeat they suffered to USM Alger in their first group match. However, Kenya's Gor Mahia are still enjoying the driver's seat with eight points from four matches, followed by USM Alger who also parade eight points, but inferior goal difference pushes them second.

Rwandan side, Rayon Sport occupy the third place with three points, above Yanga who have a point garnered in their home draw with Rayon Sport. Yanga, who are yet to register victory in the unfolding continental competition, face the uphill task against the Algerian side and will be forced to win at all cost taking advantage of playing at home.

The ride has been tough for the country's envoys in the competition. Another heartbreaking result for Yanga came in the third round of the competition after accepting a hefty 4-0 loss from the Kenyan side at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

The dismal performance put Yanga off the track as far as progressing into the next round is concerned. Again, in the returning encounter at the National Stadium in the city, Gor Mahia continued their supremacy over Yanga this time with a slim 3-2 victory, but Yanga looked much an improved side in the encounter.

In Morogoro, Yanga have also played against Kilosa Combine and won 1-0, and today the team is expected to play another buildup game against an undisclosed side in Kilombero District.

Speaking about the ongoing preparations, Saleh said the team is progressing well and that the build-up games have helped coach Zahera to get the team's chemistry. He said the squad is expected to be back in Dar es Salaam this Friday ahead of their Sunday's match.