Tanzania: SMEs Advised to Prepare, Use Financial Statements

SMALL and Medium Enterprises countrywide have been advised to prepare and use financial statements in their activities to help themselves in decision making and business plans.

Speaking recently in Dar es Salaam, a Lecturer of the Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP), Mr Galinoma Lubawa said there was a need of Small and Medium Enterprises to know the importance of preparation of financial statement.

"The importance of preparing and using financial statement is to support in business expansion, business extension, and credits access as well as in paying tax," he said, adding that a company's financial statements provide vital information about its financial health.

These statements are compiled based on day-to-day bookkeeping that tracks funds flowing in and out of the business. The information the statements provide offers benchmarks and feedback that help the company make minor adjustments and also determine its overall direction, he said.

Lubawa further added that the preparation of financial statements does not involve only big companies but also small and medium enterprises. According to him, they are conducting research on preparation and use of financial statement to SMEs in sun flower processing industry in Dodoma.

The study aimed at identifying the level of processors on preparing their financial statement so as they can use in their business. He also advised the government and policymakers to use Kiswahili language during preparation of financial statement so as to be easily understood by small entrepreneurs and use it in their trade activities.

According to him, integrating financial statements into the decision- making process enables entrepreneurs to evaluate the risk implications and financial consequences of their decisions. He said to understand the importance of financial statements can better analyse the impact of their decisions on risk, liquidity and profitability.