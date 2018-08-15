15 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: SMEs Advised to Prepare, Use Financial Statements

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christina Mseja

SMALL and Medium Enterprises countrywide have been advised to prepare and use financial statements in their activities to help themselves in decision making and business plans.

Speaking recently in Dar es Salaam, a Lecturer of the Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP), Mr Galinoma Lubawa said there was a need of Small and Medium Enterprises to know the importance of preparation of financial statement.

"The importance of preparing and using financial statement is to support in business expansion, business extension, and credits access as well as in paying tax," he said, adding that a company's financial statements provide vital information about its financial health.

These statements are compiled based on day-to-day bookkeeping that tracks funds flowing in and out of the business. The information the statements provide offers benchmarks and feedback that help the company make minor adjustments and also determine its overall direction, he said.

Lubawa further added that the preparation of financial statements does not involve only big companies but also small and medium enterprises. According to him, they are conducting research on preparation and use of financial statement to SMEs in sun flower processing industry in Dodoma.

The study aimed at identifying the level of processors on preparing their financial statement so as they can use in their business. He also advised the government and policymakers to use Kiswahili language during preparation of financial statement so as to be easily understood by small entrepreneurs and use it in their trade activities.

According to him, integrating financial statements into the decision- making process enables entrepreneurs to evaluate the risk implications and financial consequences of their decisions. He said to understand the importance of financial statements can better analyse the impact of their decisions on risk, liquidity and profitability.

Tanzania

Judge Wants Stiff Laws to Curb Illegal Fishing

TANZANIAN Judge James Kateka of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) has called for enactment of… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.