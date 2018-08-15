East Africa: Team Tanzania Aim to Excel in EA Community Games

COUNTRY's representatives in the inaugural East African Community Games (EACoG) have been urged to ensure they fly high the national flag by excelling in the event scheduled to kick off tomorrow in Burundi.

This call was made by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Suzan Mlawi in Dar es Salaam yesterday, when bidding farewell to the athletes. She also handed over the national flag to the Chef de Mission from the ministry, Addo Komba.

Mlawi challenged the athletes to make sure they make the country proud by imitating what the national women football team, Kilimanjaro Queens did recently in the CECAFA Women Challenge Cup in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kilimanjaro Queens managed to secure the championship for second consecutive time. "I believe you are a winning team... go and come back with medals and trophies," she challenged them, while also reminding the athletes to ensure they observe discipline, before, during and after the Games.

The two-week event will be hosted in the towns of Ngozi and Gitega in the city of Bujumbura from tomorrow to August 30th under the theme Fostering EAC Integration and Peace through Sports. Tanzania will be represented in four sports disciplines-- football, athletics, karate and netball.

The athletics team has Marco Joseph, Fabiano Sulle, Natalia Sulle and Anjelina Yumba, who will compete in 5,000 and 10,000 metre races. Others are Ally Khamis Gulam (100, 200m), Michael Gwandu (long, high jumps), Rose Seif (200, 400m) and Neema Gadiye (800, 1500m), and the team officials are team coach Mafunda Juma and Rehema Killo from Athletics Tanzania (AT).

Ladies football team members are Fatuma Omari, Najiath Abbas, Gerwa Yonah, Wema Richard, Fatuma Bushiri, Stumai Abdalla, Maimuna Khamis, Fatuma Issa, Fatuma Khatibu, Happy Hezron, Asha Hamza, Amina Ally, Donisia Daniel, Mwanahamis Omari, Asha Rashid, Fatuma Mustapha, Enekia Kasongo and Irene Kisisa.

Team coaches are Hababou Ali Omary and Edna Lema, while Zena Chande and Richard Yomba are the team's manager and doctor respectively, and Esther Chaburuma is the representative from the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

The Netball squad comprises Fatma Machenga, Zuhura Twalib, Matalena Mhagama, Dawa Haji, Agnes Nyarusi, Mary Kajigiri, Sophia Komba, Lilian Sylidion, Restuta Bonifasi, Ashura Ramadhan, Bhoke Juma and Monica Aloyce and the team will be under the tutelage of Coach Mwajuma Kissengo and Judith Ilunda.

While the Karate team comprises five members who are Mikidadi Kilindo, Abdul Mussa, Mohamedi King'ara, Swedi Fundikira and Ally Makuka plus their coach Yahya Mgeni.

Other officials in the country's delegation are Benson Chacha from the National Sports Council (NSC), Khamis Ali Mzee from the Zanzibar Sports Council (ZSC) and Christine Luambano who is the team's doctor.

The 1st edition of EACoG will include multiple sports disciplines including athletics, football, handball, basketball, netball, volleyball, tennis, rugby, judo, karate, boxing and taekwondo to be competed among the six Partner States that form the East African Community.

EACoG is a Regional Sports initiative that emanates from the decision of the 20th EAC Council of Ministers, which directed the Secretariat to organise and hold sports tournaments on regular basis with partnership of private sector, civil society, voluntary organisations/institutions/individuals and Development Partners.

Commenting on the ongoing preparations for the Games, the EAC Secretary General Ambassador Liberat Mfumukeko disclosed that EACoG aim at showcasing the diverse sporting talents and provide a platform for sports talents exchange, learning and celebration.

"This initiative is aimed at providing an opportunity for East Africans to showcase the diversity of sporting talent in the region with particular focus on amateur/ upcoming sportsmen and women with a limited emphasis on the competition".

"We are also aiming at making the event attractive to the public to enable East Africans to move across borders to interact freely within the region".