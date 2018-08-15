NICKNAMED "the bulldozer" for his style of leadership, Tanzania's President John Pombe Magufuli has earned himself credibility and acclaim, both in and outside Tanzania, for his fight against corruption.

The African Union estimates that $50 billion is lost to corruption and other financial crimes across Africa each year.

Many heads of state on the continent have vowed to eradicate corruption from their countries.

Legislation to punish the vice has been drafted and anti-corruption authorities have been formed. However, on the ground, little seems to have changed.

For the case of Tanzania, the fight started by President Magufuli has seen Tanzanians echoing their support for the president, and this has also led to the drastic crumbling of the opposition parties, with members dropping their 'guns' and shift to the ruling party.

The primary victims of these anti-corruption operations have been mid and low-ranking civil servants.

However, Magufuli has taken on high elites in CCM selectively too, which, according to the opposition politicians defecting to the ruling party claim to be the reason why they decided to shift camps.

President Magufuli's commitment has been demonstrated through actions such as the removal of officials who were not meeting standards of integrity and effectiveness, purging ghost workers from the civil service roles, and confronting abuse in tax administration and customs.

The fight against graft which opposition figures defecting on a daily basis to the ruling party has seen its echoes reverberating to other countries, and recently Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta decided to pick a serious fight against impunity in his country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently told Kenyans that he has lost lots of friends in the last few weeks as the fight against impunity intensifies, ordering government officials who approved the construction of buildings on riparian land arrested and prosecuted.

This is after National Environment Management Authority (the equivalent of National Environment Management Council, NEMC) demolished the multi-billion shillings Southend Mall on Lang'ata Road for being on riparian reserve.