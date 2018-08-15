Tanzania: Airline Passenger Numbers Slightly Down in 2017

AIRLINE passenger number using various country airports has slightly gone down by 0.5 per cent last year after airlines reduced frequencies.

According to Tanzania Airport Authority (TAA) 2017 Traffic Records for Government Airports, the number of passengers, declined to 3,378,742 last year from 3,395,677 in 2016.

The industry analysts said dropping of passengers was the result of some airlines reducing frequencies after experiencing poor business. Eagle Travel Distribution System Chief Executive Officer, Renatus Kyakalaba said domestic, regional and international airline slashed frequencies due to poor business.

"International business was affected mostly as some, like, Qatar, Turkish, Etihad, reduced frequencies due to low number of travellers," Mr Kyakalaba told the 'Daily News' yesterday. He said regional and national airline such as fastjet reduced equipment size from Airbus 319 to Embraer 190 hence cutting number of seats from over 200 to slightly above 100.

"Fastjet last year cut some routes such as Entebbe (Uganda) and Johannesburg (South Africa), this had toll on number of passengers lifted," he said. Mr Kyakalaba, who is also founder of Eagle, said the decision of government to restrict civil servants to travel overseas also had impacted negatively the aviation business.

The TAA report showed that only 33 airports handled passengers last year compared to 35 in 2016 out of 56 aerodromes in the country under TAA. Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) is not under government supervision.

The report revealed that 17 airports registered a decreased number of passengers flying in and out from those aerodromes last year. Among top ten airports, four namely Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Mwanza, Kigoma and Tanga registered a passengers decline of between 0.2 per cent and 5.0 per cent.

The country largest airport JNIA registered a slightly passengers decrease of 3.4 per cent to 2,385,456 from 2,469,356 in 2016. Mwanza Airport also saw number of passengers going down by 0.6 per cent to 398,102 last year while Kigoma down by 4.5 per cent to 28,444 and Tanga by 11.3 per cent to 27,477.

On the other hand, Arusha registered an increase of almost 17 per cent to 192,233 passengers, Songwe by 1.5 per cent to 118,884, Bukoba almost by 40 per cent to 45,622, Lake Manyara by almost 17 per cent to 35,547.

The remarkable increase was experienced at Dodoma Airport that jumped to 166 per cent to register 31,605 passengers and Mtwara went up by almost 8.0 per cent to 24,462 travelers