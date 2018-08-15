Libya/South Africa: Bafana Bafana Meet Libya, Seychelles in Afcon Qualifiers

The Senior Men's National Team, Bafana Bafana get back to business on 8 September 2018 when they begin their quest to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament next year in Cameroon.

Bafana Bafana play Libya at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban in a crucial AFCON qualifier in which maximum points will see them build a solid platform to qualify for Cameroon 2019. The match kicks off at 15h00.

The squad is scheduled to assemble for camp on Sunday, 2 September 2018 in Johannesburg before flying off to Durban the following day on Monday, 3 September.Coach Stuart Baxter is expected to name his team on 28 or 30 August.

After the Libya game, Bafana Bafana welcome Seychelles on 13 October at home before flying out to the Indian Ocean island where they meet the same islanders three days later on 16 October.

Bafana Bafana begun their AFCON campaign with an impressive 2-0 away win over Nigeria and good results in matches against Libya and Seychelles will see them seal a berth in CAF's premier football tournament.