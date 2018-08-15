South Africa: SABC Television Is Unfixable - So We Shouldn't Try

opinion

There is a widespread misapprehension that with the appointment of a new board late in 2017 together with the appointment of new executive management to replace (and there is no kinder way of saying this) the clown show under Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the SABC could somehow be fixed. Well, it can't, and we should think carefully about wasting precious resources in doing so.

To help frame the reasons why the SABC is a lost cause, imagine the following: If the SABC had not existed but a need for what we now call public broadcasting did exist, would we set up something anything like the SABC to deliver it? The answer in 2018 must be no. The base assumptions that underlie public broadcasting are rapidly falling away or do not exist any more. Perhaps the very poor management and oversight by the previous SABC board masked the profoundly flawed operating model.

Despite all its difficulties and for legacy reasons, the SABC is still by far the largest media company in South Africa. This is especially so if one includes the radio services. This is what makes it particularly attractive to politicians looking for audiences.

Under apartheid, television was entirely prohibited...