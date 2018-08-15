South Africa: UCT Acts Against Staff Member Who Allegedly Posted On Facebook About Wanting to Kill Child, 2

The University of Cape Town has instituted action against a staff member who allegedly posted on Facebook that he wanted to rape and kill his 2-year-old child while he was suffering from depression.

UCT spokesperson Gerda Kruger said on Tuesday that the institution was treating the matter as urgent and had already met with the employee. Kruger said a formal pre-suspension hearing had been scheduled and a formal process to investigate the matter was expected to take place.

"We have introduced due process to look into the matter and we will ensure the matter is properly investigated and dealt with," Kruger said.

This comes after the staff member - who UCT did not name - allegedly wrote on Facebook at the weekend: "Some of those men are suffering from depression, some of those men are deeply scared to extent that they do these acts. [sic]

"Nono when I was depressed I had thoughts of raping my own 2yr old [sic]. I wanted to kill her. I saw nothing in her. There was no love," the post read.

Kruger described the content of the post as "grave, unacceptable and disturbing, and completely out of alignment with UCT values".

"It is completely understandable that the post has upset people, leading to reactions of pain and offence. This is most regrettable," she said.

Source: News24